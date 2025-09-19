Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, has sent an urgent official letter to the Governor of Banteay Meanchey, protesting the illegal and unfriendly actions of Cambodian civilians, as well as the failure of Cambodian authorities to intervene. The details are as follows:
Sa Kaeo Province considers these actions a clear violation of Thai sovereignty, contravening Thai criminal law, bilateral agreements, and multilateral mechanisms. The province has therefore demanded that Cambodia:
The province reserves the right to defend Thai sovereignty and the safety of its citizens under international law while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability, and ASEAN unity.
Meanwhile at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, around 150 Cambodian civilians and local residents were observed entering the area on Friday. Cambodian authorities and civilians are also constructing multiple new temporary shelters in collaboration with local personnel.