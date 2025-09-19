Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

Sa Kaeo Province considers these actions a clear violation of Thai sovereignty, contravening Thai criminal law, bilateral agreements, and multilateral mechanisms. The province has therefore demanded that Cambodia:

Immediately cease illegal actions by Cambodian civilians on Thai territory

Ensure soldiers from Cambodia’s 5th Military Region control civilians to prevent further violations

Refrain from sending officials or IOT teams into Thai territory without permission

Respect the agreed procedures under the JBC and GBC mechanisms

The province reserves the right to defend Thai sovereignty and the safety of its citizens under international law while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability, and ASEAN unity.

Meanwhile at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, around 150 Cambodian civilians and local residents were observed entering the area on Friday. Cambodian authorities and civilians are also constructing multiple new temporary shelters in collaboration with local personnel.