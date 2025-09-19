Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

Sa Kaeo governor formally protests Cambodian incursions, vandalism, and assaults on Thai forces at Ban Nong Ya Kaew; calls for immediate action.

Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, has sent an urgent official letter to the Governor of Banteay Meanchey, protesting the illegal and unfriendly actions of Cambodian civilians, as well as the failure of Cambodian authorities to intervene. The details are as follows:

  1. On September 16, 2025: Cambodian civilians entered Thai territory at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District, outside the disputed area and clearly under Thai sovereignty. They attempted to dismantle barbed wire installed by Thai forces, used sticks to assault Thai personnel, and stole government property. Cambodian soldiers were present but did not restrain their civilians.
  2. On September 17, 2025: Around 200 Cambodian civilians forcibly entered the same area, dismantling barbed wire and attacking Thai officers with sticks, metal rods, and stones, resulting in multiple injuries. Thai personnel had to exercise self-defence despite prior requests for Cambodian troops to intervene, which were ignored.
  3. Cambodian officials, including the Banteay Meanchey governor and members of the IOT (Interim Observer Team), entered Thai sovereign territory at Ban Nong Ya Kaew without prior notification. This violated the agreed IOT protocols, which prohibit either side from entering the other’s territory, and interfered with matters under the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and General Border Committee (GBC).

Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

Sa Kaeo Province considers these actions a clear violation of Thai sovereignty, contravening Thai criminal law, bilateral agreements, and multilateral mechanisms. The province has therefore demanded that Cambodia:

  • Immediately cease illegal actions by Cambodian civilians on Thai territory
  • Ensure soldiers from Cambodia’s 5th Military Region control civilians to prevent further violations
  • Refrain from sending officials or IOT teams into Thai territory without permission
  • Respect the agreed procedures under the JBC and GBC mechanisms

Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

The province reserves the right to defend Thai sovereignty and the safety of its citizens under international law while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability, and ASEAN unity.

Meanwhile at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, around 150 Cambodian civilians and local residents were observed entering the area on Friday. Cambodian authorities and civilians are also constructing multiple new temporary shelters in collaboration with local personnel.

Sa Kaeo governor protests Cambodian civilians’ illegal actions on Thai territory

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy