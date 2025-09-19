Army questions Malaysia PM’s neutrality over Hun Manet’s one-sided claims

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, the RTA spokesman, gave an update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation on Friday, noting that although a ceasefire had held for 53 days under bilateral mechanisms, Cambodian troops continued to violate the agreement.
He cited the use of landmines, drone incursions, disinformation campaigns and orchestrated protests involving women, children and monks as “human shields”.
Winthai said Thai forces had strictly adhered to the ceasefire and reinforced sovereignty over Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, stressing that it was Thai territory, not disputed land. He alleged that Cambodian troops had allowed protesters to provoke Thai police by hurling stones and sticks, while some soldiers were present but failed to intervene.
He also criticised Hun Manet for presenting misleading information at international forums, including claims that Thai troops had used excessive force. Winthai insisted that only police were involved, and that their use of rubber bullets and tear gas was defensive, aimed at preventing damage to official property — namely the barbed-wire fence erected on Thai soil.
Turning to Malaysia, Winthai argued that Prime Minister Anwar had been misinformed by Hun Manet and Cambodia’s Interim Observer Team (IOT). He urged the Cambodian side to communicate in international forums with transparency and integrity.
He added that the RTA would ask the Foreign Ministry to present Thailand’s own evidence to Anwar to ensure fairness and prevent Malaysia from being perceived as lacking neutrality. He reaffirmed that Thailand had not expanded into disputed areas and continued to respect both the 2000 MoU and the Joint Boundary Commission framework.
However, Winthai declined to comment on why Anwar had spoken publicly before receiving input from the Thai IOT, saying he did not know. Asked whether Hun Manet had telephoned Anwar directly before the remarks, he said he could not answer as it was beyond his remit.
The spokesman acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation, describing it as a confrontation between Cambodian civilians and Thai officials. He stressed that misleading narratives — spread by Cambodian leaders and amplified by international media — had to be countered with facts through diplomatic channels.
On the question of removing Cambodian villagers from Thai territory, Winthai said Thai authorities did not require Cabinet approval and could act immediately when conditions were right. He stressed that the operation would not be heavy-handed but would reflect the lawful enforcement of Thai sovereignty, aimed at ensuring legitimacy and preventing misinterpretation.