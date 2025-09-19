Army questions Malaysia PM’s neutrality over Hun Manet’s one-sided claims

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, the RTA spokesman, gave an update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation on Friday, noting that although a ceasefire had held for 53 days under bilateral mechanisms, Cambodian troops continued to violate the agreement.

He cited the use of landmines, drone incursions, disinformation campaigns and orchestrated protests involving women, children and monks as “human shields”.

Winthai said Thai forces had strictly adhered to the ceasefire and reinforced sovereignty over Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, stressing that it was Thai territory, not disputed land. He alleged that Cambodian troops had allowed protesters to provoke Thai police by hurling stones and sticks, while some soldiers were present but failed to intervene.

He also criticised Hun Manet for presenting misleading information at international forums, including claims that Thai troops had used excessive force. Winthai insisted that only police were involved, and that their use of rubber bullets and tear gas was defensive, aimed at preventing damage to official property — namely the barbed-wire fence erected on Thai soil.