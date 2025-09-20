Thai Navy bomb disposal team discovers four PMN-2 mines along Phu Makua patrol route

The Royal Thai Navy, through its 2nd Bomb Disposal and Clearance Unit, on Saturday conducted operations at Phu Makua Operating Base in Si Sa Ket Province, near the Thai-Cambodian border. The primary mission was to clear and remove landmines, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and the operational area.
The team cleared a 1-metre-wide patrol path spanning 346 metres, creating a safe corridor of 346 square metres.
During the operation, several explosive and hazardous objects were discovered, including:
The operation contributes to strengthening security along the border and providing safe passage for Thai forces during patrols.