Typhoon Ragasa forecasted to bring heavy rains across Thailand

The TMD stated that the influence of Typhoon Ragasa would intensify the monsoon trough over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, from September 24–26.

This will lead to heavy rainfall in many areas of the North, Northeast, Central, and East, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

"The public in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods, runoffs, and overflow of riverbanks, particularly in hillside areas, low-lying zones, and flood-prone regions," the department warned.