Typhoon Ragasa forecasted to bring heavy rains across Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s weather advisory no. 9 issued at 5pm on Wednesday, Typhoon Ragasa was located off the southern coast of Guangdong province, China, at latitude 21.5°N, longitude 111.8°E, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
The typhoon is moving westward at 20 km/h, and is expected to pass through southern Guangdong province, China, and into the Gulf of Tonkin by September 25. It is predicted to weaken into a tropical storm before reaching northern Vietnam.
The TMD stated that the influence of Typhoon Ragasa would intensify the monsoon trough over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, from September 24–26.
This will lead to heavy rainfall in many areas of the North, Northeast, Central, and East, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
"The public in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods, runoffs, and overflow of riverbanks, particularly in hillside areas, low-lying zones, and flood-prone regions," the department warned.
Strong winds and high waves are also expected in the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 2–3 metres, and more than 3 metres in stormy areas. Fishermen in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing out to sea from September 24–26.
The department also urged the public to closely follow updates from the TMD and stay informed via the TMD website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182 (24 hours).