Thailand to build 10km border fence in Sa Kaeo with THB 87 million budget

Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit revealed on Thursday that Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana graciously donated 1 million baht to establish the Hathai Thip Fund, which will serve as initial capital for constructing walls and barriers along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Nattaphon added that the border fence will be built in areas where the boundary has been clearly agreed. The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has been assigned as the lead agency, coordinating with the First and Second Army Areas as well as the Royal Thai Navy for the southern sectors.

The Armed Forces Headquarters also works with the Royal Thai Survey Department, part of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which has the necessary equipment for the project.

For Sa Kaeo Province, the proposed fence will stretch 10 kilometres with an estimated budget of 87 million baht. Budget approval is currently under review due to limited government funds, but construction can proceed immediately once funding is confirmed.