Indian star Gagan Malik quits Cambodia role, calls Thailand his second home

Namo Buddhaya

I sincerely apologise to all my Thai fans if my recent visit to Cambodia caused any hurt. Thailand is my second home, and I hold this country in the deepest respect.

Earlier this year, I was appointed as Cambodia’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassador without any compensation. However, in light of the recent conflict and out of respect for Thailand, I have formally resigned from this role and stepped away from all related responsibilities. My decision is final and made with complete clarity.

This was also my very first time bringing a group to visit Cambodia for three days, followed by five days in Thailand. I never intended to cause any upset.

For the past ten years, I have worked on many projects in Thailand to help propagate Buddhism with all my pure heart. I am also building a temple in India inspired by Thai art, as a tribute to my love and respect for Thailand.

Thailand will always hold a very special place in my heart. I sincerely apologise once again for any hurt caused, and I promise to be much more mindful in the future. I truly hope the Thai people will understand me better, and I will continue to do my best to honor this beautiful country.

I am forever grateful for your love and support.