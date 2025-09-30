Indian star Gagan Malik quits Cambodia role, calls Thailand his second home

Gagan Malik, the acclaimed Indian actor known for his portrayal of Prince Siddhartha in the 2013 Sri Lankan film Sri Siddhartha Gautama, has announced his resignation as Cambodia’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassador, declaring Thailand to be his “second home”.
In a Facebook post on September 27, Malik shared a photograph of himself holding the Thai flag, accompanied by the message:
Namo Buddhaya
I sincerely apologise to all my Thai fans if my recent visit to Cambodia caused any hurt. Thailand is my second home, and I hold this country in the deepest respect.
Earlier this year, I was appointed as Cambodia’s Tourism Goodwill Ambassador without any compensation. However, in light of the recent conflict and out of respect for Thailand, I have formally resigned from this role and stepped away from all related responsibilities. My decision is final and made with complete clarity.
This was also my very first time bringing a group to visit Cambodia for three days, followed by five days in Thailand. I never intended to cause any upset.
For the past ten years, I have worked on many projects in Thailand to help propagate Buddhism with all my pure heart. I am also building a temple in India inspired by Thai art, as a tribute to my love and respect for Thailand.
Thailand will always hold a very special place in my heart. I sincerely apologise once again for any hurt caused, and I promise to be much more mindful in the future. I truly hope the Thai people will understand me better, and I will continue to do my best to honor this beautiful country.
I am forever grateful for your love and support.
Malik also clarified a common misunderstanding, emphasising that he is not Himanshu Soni, the Indian actor who portrayed Lord Buddha in the 2013 Indian television series Buddha — Rajaon Ka Raja (Buddha — The King of Kings), a production once beloved by Thai audiences.
“Instead, I played the roles of Lord Rama, Lord Narayana, and Lord Krishna in the series Ramayan and Hanuman, and Prince Siddhartha in the Sri Lankan film Sri Siddhartha Gautama,” he said.