Army Chief appoints former 2nd Army Area Commander as security adviser

The Royal Thai Army Headquarters announced on Thursday that Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Claewplodtook has appointed Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, former commander of the Second Army Area, as a strategic adviser to the Commander-in-Chief.

The appointment utilises the expertise and experience of retired personnel, ensuring their knowledge benefits current military operations.

Responsibilities of the adviser include:

Providing strategic advice and recommendations on management, security, national defence, and other relevant matters to the Commander-in-Chief. Undertaking specific assignments to assist or support the Commander-in-Chief in executing assigned missions.

The appointment is effective from October 1, 2025.

The Army Commander has also allocated an adviser’s office adjacent to the Commander-in-Chief’s office on the 6th floor of the Army Headquarters building, according to a news source.