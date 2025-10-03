Thailand approves high-tech fence to curb cross-border crime

The NSC gave the green light during its meeting on September 2, assigning the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) to lead the project. RTARF will be responsible for determining construction zones, technical specifications, and fence designs suited to both the terrain and strategic needs of each area.

In its initial stage, RTARF has planned to build a 23.6-kilometre permanent fence in Sa Kaeo province, where the boundary line is undisputed. The border in this section is demarcated naturally by Khlong Luek and Khlong Phrom Hod, waterways recognised by both sides, making immediate construction possible without territorial disputes.

The project’s central concept is the development of an “electronic fence” equipped with modern CCTV systems. Surveillance cameras will be installed in sensitive areas to provide 24-hour monitoring, enhancing border security against illegal activities.

Agreed boundary zones: Permanent fences will be built alongside electronic surveillance.



Permanent fences will be built alongside electronic surveillance. Undemarcated areas: Temporary measures, such as triple-coiled barbed wire and border roads for patrols and logistics, will be implemented.

On September 18, RTARF successfully installed the first CCTV pole at Border Post 50, located behind the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet. This marks a significant step in the construction of a high-tech electronic fence aimed at enhancing border security.