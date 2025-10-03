Thailand approves high-tech fence to curb cross-border crime

The NSC gave the green light during its meeting on September 2, assigning the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) to lead the project. RTARF will be responsible for determining construction zones, technical specifications, and fence designs suited to both the terrain and strategic needs of each area.
In its initial stage, RTARF has planned to build a 23.6-kilometre permanent fence in Sa Kaeo province, where the boundary line is undisputed. The border in this section is demarcated naturally by Khlong Luek and Khlong Phrom Hod, waterways recognised by both sides, making immediate construction possible without territorial disputes.
The project’s central concept is the development of an “electronic fence” equipped with modern CCTV systems. Surveillance cameras will be installed in sensitive areas to provide 24-hour monitoring, enhancing border security against illegal activities.
On September 18, RTARF successfully installed the first CCTV pole at Border Post 50, located behind the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet. This marks a significant step in the construction of a high-tech electronic fence aimed at enhancing border security.
Public support and funding boost
The government has affirmed that budget constraints will not hinder the project’s progress. The Hathaithip Fund, which has raised over 100 million baht, reflects strong public backing for the border security initiative.
This level of grassroots support is rare for national infrastructure projects related to security, indicating that border security has become a national concern, with citizens eager to contribute.
Prime Minister and military leaders have expressed strong support for the fence, citing national security, cross-border crime prevention, and addressing local calls for enhanced protection as key motivations. They have assured that the project will be carried out in agreed-upon areas, with no risk of territorial loss.
Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party has stated that while the party does not oppose necessary military equipment purchases for national defence, the border fence project must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, depending on the unique context of each area.
Former Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also emphasised that construction should wait for the outcome of negotiations, to be conducted through the General Border Committee (GBC), the official channel for discussions between Thailand and Cambodia.
Local communities, particularly those affected by ongoing border conflicts, have expressed strong support for the project. They view the fence as a tangible solution to the daily security challenges they face. Many residents are ready to contribute financially to ensure the project is completed as soon as possible.
Lessons from the Thai-Malaysia border
The idea of building a border fence is not new for Thailand, as a similar project has already been implemented along the Thai-Malaysian border.
The Thai-Malaysian border stretches approximately 647 kilometres, with 110.992 kilometres already covered by fences. These are spread across the provinces of Satun, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat and feature two different types of fencing:
Building on these previous experiences, Thailand is now moving forward with its border fence project along the Thai-Cambodian border, driven by growing concerns over security threats and cross-border crime.
While both physical and electronic fences will play a crucial role in addressing immediate threats, the long-term success of Thailand’s border security strategy will not simply be measured by the height of the walls or the clarity of CCTV footage.
Instead, the real test will be the government’s ability to balance military security with the economic and social dynamics of cross-border relations, which are inevitably intertwined.