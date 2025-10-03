Kanchanaburi Governor orders intensive search for missing 19-year-old British national

Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Intara launched an intensive search on Thursday for 19-year-old British national Lawrence Stallard Honour, who disappeared from his accommodation in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, on September 26, 2025.

His Thai-Russian mother, residing in Chonburi, filed a missing person report in Pattaya, expressing concerns about her son’s whereabouts. Her worry deepened when she detected his email activity near Sangkhla Buri District in Kanchanaburi, close to the Thai-Myanmar border.

Governor Athisan ordered all security agencies and border units to intensify their search efforts after CCTV footage captured Lawrence walking out of a resort in Sangkhla Buri on September 27, at approximately 3:30 PM, wearing a long-sleeve shirt, trousers, and carrying a backpack.

Immigration Police reported that, on the same day, Lawrence attempted to cross into Phaya Tong Su, Myanmar, while talking on the phone. Authorities intervened, explaining that border crossing was not allowed at that time. However, Lawrence later tried to climb the fence to cross again, prompting authorities to escort him back on a bus. Afterward, he vanished without a trace.