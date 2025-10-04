Phuket to host InterPride World Conference 2026 — first time in Asia

InterPride, the global Pride network, has officially announced that its 2026 General Meeting and World Conference (GM&WC) will take place in Phuket, Thailand, from October 26-31, 2026. It marks the first time in history that the world’s most important Pride forum will be held in Asia.
The victory was secured through collaboration between Bangkok Pride (Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd.), the Foundation for SOGI Rights and Justice (FOR-SOGI), and Phuket Pride (Andaman Power Association), which joined forces to submit a successful bid, defeating India. Organisers hailed the decision as a symbolic triumph, reaffirming Thailand’s potential as a global Pride hub and a connecting platform for more than 400 Pride organisations worldwide.
The GM&WC brings together organisers from across the globe to exchange knowledge, strengthen networks, foster collaboration, and build leadership capacity. In Phuket, 200-400 participants are expected to attend in person, with online access available for those unable to travel.
The six-day programme will feature policy discussions, skill-building workshops, breakout sessions, networking activities, welcome receptions, a gala dinner, and local cultural showcases. Pre-conference events organised by InterPride’s Trans Caucus and BIPOC Caucus will also be included.
Chumaporn Taengkliang, co-founder of Bangkok Pride, called it a historic milestone, saying:
“InterPride’s decision to bring the conference to Thailand and Asia for the first time is not only a landmark for the global Pride movement, but also for advancing equality and justice in our region.”
The announcement comes as Thailand moves forward on key equality legislation. The country recently passed the marriage equality law and is preparing gender recognition legislation alongside measures to protect the rights of sex workers. These reforms, advocates say, underscore the country’s transformation into one of the world’s safest and most inclusive nations for LGBTIQ+ people.
Sompol Sitthiwetch, Vice President of the Andaman Power Association, said:
“Hosting InterPride in Phuket not only reflects our readiness as a world-class tourism city, but also confirms Phuket as a city of diversity, equality, and dignity. We are confident this will be another chapter in history that the world will remember.”
Naiyana Supaphueng, lawyer and human rights advocate at FOR-SOGI, added:
“InterPride’s choice of Thailand highlights the strength of the Pride movement in Asia, while offering an opportunity to advance human rights more broadly. This includes pushing for gender recognition laws and amending discriminatory provisions that still affect same-sex couples, such as nationality rights and legal standing in criminal cases. We believe this conference will be a crucial step towards ensuring equal rights for all.”