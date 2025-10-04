Phuket to host InterPride World Conference 2026 — first time in Asia

InterPride, the global Pride network, has officially announced that its 2026 General Meeting and World Conference (GM&WC) will take place in Phuket, Thailand, from October 26-31, 2026. It marks the first time in history that the world’s most important Pride forum will be held in Asia.

The victory was secured through collaboration between Bangkok Pride (Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd.), the Foundation for SOGI Rights and Justice (FOR-SOGI), and Phuket Pride (Andaman Power Association), which joined forces to submit a successful bid, defeating India. Organisers hailed the decision as a symbolic triumph, reaffirming Thailand’s potential as a global Pride hub and a connecting platform for more than 400 Pride organisations worldwide.

The GM&WC brings together organisers from across the globe to exchange knowledge, strengthen networks, foster collaboration, and build leadership capacity. In Phuket, 200-400 participants are expected to attend in person, with online access available for those unable to travel.

The six-day programme will feature policy discussions, skill-building workshops, breakout sessions, networking activities, welcome receptions, a gala dinner, and local cultural showcases. Pre-conference events organised by InterPride’s Trans Caucus and BIPOC Caucus will also be included.