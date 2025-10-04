Thailand eyes Europe’s booming plant-based protein market as demand surges

The latest data from Madre Brava, an environmental and food systems NGO, highlights the rapid growth of the plant-based meat and seafood market, both in Thailand and abroad. Europe, in particular, is emerging as a major business opportunity for Thai alternative protein producers.
According to global market research firm Euromonitor International, sales of plant-based products have risen nearly 30% since 2021 and are forecast to grow by a further 43% between 2025 and 2029. At the same time, production costs for plant-based protein are falling, making products more accessible to consumers locally and internationally.
Wichayapat Piromsan, Thailand Country Director of Madre Brava, said this is a pivotal moment for Thai meat producers to transition towards more sustainable food production. Doing so would both meet the demands of modern consumers and support Thailand’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.
“Plant-based products have enormous potential to reduce environmental impacts. They emit 88% less greenhouse gas than pork and 67% less than chicken, while using over 94% less water. They can also help mitigate PM2.5 pollution, one of the major causes of Thailand’s air quality crisis,” Wichayapat said.
Currently, livestock farming is Thailand’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after rice cultivation. Including feed production, livestock accounts for as much as 39 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually — higher than rice farming.
“A national transition towards plant-based protein could dramatically reduce agricultural emissions while also improving public health in the long term,” she added.
As overconsumption of meat becomes an increasing threat to health and the environment, Wichayapat argued that Thailand should accelerate the shift towards a plant-forward diet, with alternative proteins providing nutritional value equivalent to meat while offering similar taste, texture, and convenience — particularly for consumers of processed meat products.
With meat prices continuing to rise, Thai protein leaders are encouraged to expand alternative protein lines that are “tasty, convenient, and sustainable,” ensuring plant-based products are competitively priced against meat.
Leading European retailers are already pushing for change. Lidl has set a target to increase plant-based sales by 20% by 2030 across 31 countries, while Ahold Delhaize aims to reach a 50:50 ratio of plant to animal protein within the same timeframe.
Given its reputation as the “kitchen of the world,” Thailand — with its large protein producers, advanced food technology, and culinary expertise — is well positioned to seize this opportunity in the European alternative protein market.
“The commitments made by Europe’s top retailers make the region one of the most promising export markets for Thai producers looking to expand globally, strengthen sustainability, and reduce environmental impact at the same time,” Wichayapat concluded.