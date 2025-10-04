Thailand eyes Europe’s booming plant-based protein market as demand surges

The latest data from Madre Brava, an environmental and food systems NGO, highlights the rapid growth of the plant-based meat and seafood market, both in Thailand and abroad. Europe, in particular, is emerging as a major business opportunity for Thai alternative protein producers.

According to global market research firm Euromonitor International, sales of plant-based products have risen nearly 30% since 2021 and are forecast to grow by a further 43% between 2025 and 2029. At the same time, production costs for plant-based protein are falling, making products more accessible to consumers locally and internationally.

Wichayapat Piromsan, Thailand Country Director of Madre Brava, said this is a pivotal moment for Thai meat producers to transition towards more sustainable food production. Doing so would both meet the demands of modern consumers and support Thailand’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

“Plant-based products have enormous potential to reduce environmental impacts. They emit 88% less greenhouse gas than pork and 67% less than chicken, while using over 94% less water. They can also help mitigate PM2.5 pollution, one of the major causes of Thailand’s air quality crisis,” Wichayapat said.

Currently, livestock farming is Thailand’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after rice cultivation. Including feed production, livestock accounts for as much as 39 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually — higher than rice farming.

“A national transition towards plant-based protein could dramatically reduce agricultural emissions while also improving public health in the long term,” she added.