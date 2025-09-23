Strengthening food security through local wisdom

One of the content creators involved in this ExploNation program is La Ode, a Top 10 contestant from MasterChef Indonesia Season 8, who explored Sintang's unique cuisine, which is influenced by the acculturation of three tribes in West Kalimantan: Dayak, Malay, and Chinese.

In this exploration, La Ode went directly into the Rimba Gupung, or community-managed forests, and travelled along the Kapuas River, discussing with local food activists in Sintang.

"The trekking trip to Rimba Gupung was a thrilling experience, discovering the Akar Bajakah (Bajakah Root), which can be drunk directly and is believed to have health benefits. We also harvested red fern shoots to be cooked for dinner with residents at Rumah Betang Ensaid Panjang. This made me realise how important it is to maintain the sustainability of the forest ecosystem, so that the inherited knowledge about roots, leaves, and fruits can continue to be utilised and the regeneration of culture remains unbroken," said La Ode.

In addition to exploring the local Rimba Gupung, he also had the opportunity to stay at Rumah Betang Ensaid Panjang, a communal dwelling for around 33 Dayak Desa families.

There, he learned about local food management in Ensaid Panjang Village, especially on how to process food ingredients and store the natural ingredients taken from Rimba Gupung and the nearby river.

La Ode said, "The unforgettable experience was processing ikan pekasam (fermented fish) and mashed sweet potato leaves with the women of Ensaid Panjang Village. I learned that the effort to protect and restore nature is not only important for the environment but also contributes significantly to nurturing the culture passed down through generations. From that process, I realised that local food—sourced from the surrounding nature and processed with traditional wisdom—holds a much deeper value. It's not just food, but also a part of our cultural identity."

Building Capacity to Drive the Local Economy

As part of the ExploNation agenda, La Ode also shared his knowledge by conducting a "Food Content Taking and Storytelling" workshop for 14 young people from Sintang, Sanggau, and Kapuas Hulu Regencies.

This training served as a learning platform for them to hone their storytelling skills and develop communication materials based on local culture. The hope is that these young participants can contribute as local narrators who support various community initiatives in West Kalimantan within a restorative economic framework.

Kurniawan, Head of the Sintang Regional Development Planning Agency (BAPPEDA), stated, "We highly appreciate the enthusiasm of the young people in this activity as a tangible effort to promote the natural and cultural richness of Sintang. This initiative is a crucial step in raising awareness of the local cultural heritage and its relevance in protecting and restoring the environment for the well-being of the entire community."

The role of Sintang's local food has proven to contribute significantly to the creative economy and tourism sectors, which are the main pillars of the regional economy.

This was evident in the 2025 Sintang Creative Economy and Culinary Exhibition, which involved 199 business actors and recorded total transactions of more than Rp2 billion in one week.

La Ode added, "Restoring the environment means restoring our own cultural roots. I believe the future of Sintang's food lies in our courage to see nature not as an object of exploitation, but as a source of life that must be cared for."

In the spirit of the ExploNation program, La Ode also involved residents in documenting various Sintang and West Kalimantan food recipes. This step not only preserves Sintang's culinary heritage but also serves as an essential strategy in strengthening food security by ensuring it remains a cultural anchor amid the process of modernisation.

By encouraging the community to re-appreciate and develop local food ingredients, this initiative also creates innovative economic opportunities that involve farmers and businesses. This entire ecosystem contributes to the creation of a more self-sufficient, diverse, and sustainable food system.

The ExploNation program is expected to trigger a broader movement for environmental restoration, emphasising the importance of a restorative economy as a development model that restores nature while also preserving culture.

Through this approach, local food becomes not only an essential part of regional identity but also a sustainable economic pillar that ensures natural resources remain productive and protected, while strengthening the local community's identity and well-being.