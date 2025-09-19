GREE strengthens Southeast Asia presence with flagship Airy Series Inverter launch in Thailand



Regional Product Launches

The summit also served as a stage for introducing three flagship products designed for Southeast Asia:

Indonesia: Free Match Multi System - a flexible, energy-efficient multi-unit AC solution with versatile installation and stable performance, ideal for homes and businesses.



Singapore: GMV PV – the world’s first solar-powered, carbon-free flagship VRF system, achieving 99% solar efficiency with complete off-grid operation, designed for sustainable buildings and government projects.



Thailand: Airy Series Inverter – the event’s highlight, representing GREE’s vision of smarter, healthier, and more stylish cooling solutions.



Airy: Smart Cooling for the Modern Lifestyle

The launch of Airy Series Inverter in Thailand showcases GREE’s forward-looking innovation. Powered by G-learning AI algorithms, Airy adapts to user habits to optimize performance, cutting energy use by up to 50% while maintaining comfort. Its Wi-Fi and smart voice control features allow seamless integration into today’s connected lifestyles, putting control at users’ fingertips.

Airy also promotes healthier living through UVC sterilization, and Smart Cleaner technology, providing fresh and clean air daily. With ultra-quiet operation at just 19 decibels, it ensures an uninterrupted cooling experience for modern households.

In terms of design, Airy distinguishes itself with a four-sided, fully enclosed Black Diamond finish on condenser and evaporator, creating a sleek, modern aesthetic that fits effortlessly into stylish interiors. Unlike conventional air conditioners, Airy enhances the look of any space while delivering high performance.

Built to last, Airy incorporates six layers of outdoor anti-rust protection from corrosion-resistant compressors and motors to stainless steel components and anti-rust fins. Customers also receive peace of mind with a 10-year compressor warranty and 5-year coverage for service and spare parts.

Ultimately, Airy redefines what an air conditioner can be: not just a cooling device, but a system that thinks, adapts, protects, and elevates the user experience. It embodies GREE’s vision of delivering climate solutions that are intelligent, reliable, and one step ahead.

As GREE strengthens its Southeast Asia footprint, the company remains dedicated to its dual strategy of independent innovation and independent branding. With continuous investment in AI-driven technology, sustainable solutions, and customer-first service, GREE is shaping smarter and greener lifestyles for communities worldwide.

The official establishment of GREE Thailand, combined with the successful product launches across the region, marks a powerful step forward. With proven experience, renewed spirit, and flagship innovations like the Airy Series Inverter, GREE is ready to win the trust of Thai consumers delivering not only reliable cooling but also a smarter way of living.