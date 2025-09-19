GREE strengthens Southeast Asia presence with flagship Airy Series Inverter launch in Thailand

The regional summit brought together more than 1,200 distributors and partners from Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, and was held on September 10, 2025, at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center at CentralWorld, Bangkok.
With over 30 years of expertise in air conditioning manufacturing, GREE has grown into one of the most trusted names in the industry. The event underscored GREE’s strengthened presence in Southeast Asia, officially introducing GREE Thailand and GREE Singapore while also celebrating the 10th anniversary of GREE Indonesia. Together, these milestones reflect a new chapter in GREE’s journey as a truly independent global brand.
Over the past decade, GREE Indonesia has expanded steadily through strong sales and after-sales networks, earning recognition and loyalty from both customers and partners. Looking ahead, GREE Headquarters is committed to reducing OEM production while empowering its independent brands, GREE and TOSOT. By establishing direct subsidiaries and global brand strategy teams, GREE aims to exercise stronger control over product development, communication, and after-sales service, ensuring a more reliable and customer-focused experience across all markets.
The spotlight of this year’s summit was on Thailand, where GREE officially launched its new office in Bangkok. Mr. Jared Yang, President Director of GREE Electric Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., explained: “The establishment of GREE in Thailand is not about changing existing partnerships, but about providing better service and professional support to our local partners. With our strong R&D and commercial AC solutions, we’ve successfully delivered major projects in hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and transportation hubs across Thailand.”
He further emphasized that “A good product is just the foundation, but long-term trust is built on professional teams and excellent after-sales service.”
Although GREE systems have long been used in major Thai projects, the establishment of GREE Thailand represents a new chapter with renewed momentum. Local customers and partners can now expect faster service, stronger after-sales protection, and direct brand support. With this foundation, GREE is confident that Thailand will soon become one of its strongest markets in the region.
The summit also served as a stage for introducing three flagship products designed for Southeast Asia:
The launch of Airy Series Inverter in Thailand showcases GREE’s forward-looking innovation. Powered by G-learning AI algorithms, Airy adapts to user habits to optimize performance, cutting energy use by up to 50% while maintaining comfort. Its Wi-Fi and smart voice control features allow seamless integration into today’s connected lifestyles, putting control at users’ fingertips.
Airy also promotes healthier living through UVC sterilization, and Smart Cleaner technology, providing fresh and clean air daily. With ultra-quiet operation at just 19 decibels, it ensures an uninterrupted cooling experience for modern households.
In terms of design, Airy distinguishes itself with a four-sided, fully enclosed Black Diamond finish on condenser and evaporator, creating a sleek, modern aesthetic that fits effortlessly into stylish interiors. Unlike conventional air conditioners, Airy enhances the look of any space while delivering high performance.
Built to last, Airy incorporates six layers of outdoor anti-rust protection from corrosion-resistant compressors and motors to stainless steel components and anti-rust fins. Customers also receive peace of mind with a 10-year compressor warranty and 5-year coverage for service and spare parts.
Ultimately, Airy redefines what an air conditioner can be: not just a cooling device, but a system that thinks, adapts, protects, and elevates the user experience. It embodies GREE’s vision of delivering climate solutions that are intelligent, reliable, and one step ahead.
As GREE strengthens its Southeast Asia footprint, the company remains dedicated to its dual strategy of independent innovation and independent branding. With continuous investment in AI-driven technology, sustainable solutions, and customer-first service, GREE is shaping smarter and greener lifestyles for communities worldwide.
The official establishment of GREE Thailand, combined with the successful product launches across the region, marks a powerful step forward. With proven experience, renewed spirit, and flagship innovations like the Airy Series Inverter, GREE is ready to win the trust of Thai consumers delivering not only reliable cooling but also a smarter way of living.