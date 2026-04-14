Nissan to Equip 90 Pct of Future Models with AI Driving Technology

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday (April 14) that it plans to equip 90 pct of its future vehicle models with artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving technology.

The plan is included in the company's long-term vision released on the day. The vision also calls for cutting its global vehicle lineup from 56 to 45 models, withdrawing from low-profit models. The company will also promote parts standardisation to streamline operations.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told reporters that the company's performance is stabilising earlier than expected thanks to restructuring measures, including plant closures and job cuts, and described the vision as a roadmap for achieving growth again.