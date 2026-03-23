New York's LaGuardia closes after Air Canada jet hits airport vehicle

New York’s LaGuardia airport was closed late on Sunday (March 22) after an Air Canada Express regional jet struck a ground vehicle while landing, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The aircraft involved was a CRJ-900 arriving from Montreal.

Flightradar24 said the jet hit the vehicle at about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), with its last recorded data point logged at 11.37pm ET (0337 GMT).

Photographs taken by Reuters after the incident showed visible damage to the nose of the aircraft, with the front section tilted upward.

NBC News, citing sources, reported that the vehicle was a fire truck manned by police officers and that four people were injured.

According to the report, the pilot and co-pilot were badly hurt, while a sergeant and an officer suffered broken limbs and were in stable condition at a hospital.