First Army Area chief deploys 800 troops to Deep South under Narathiwat Task Force

Commander of the First Army Area, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, has deployed 800 soldiers from the 9th Infantry Division, 11th Infantry Division, and 11th Military Circle to the southern border provinces under the “Narathiwat Task Force” for the 2026 fiscal year.
Worayos presided over the send-off ceremony at the First Army headquarters on Monday. The deployment aims to support national security operations, maintain peace and order, and promote lasting stability in the Deep South.
Maj Gen Yod-Arwut Phuengpak, Deputy Commander of the First Army Area, has been appointed as commander of the Narathiwat Task Force. All 800 troops have now reported for duty in the operational area.
A religious ceremony was held to bless the troops, led by Phra Ajarn Ekkachai Siriyano, abbot of Wat Mai Sri Rom Yen in Chiang Rai. He chanted Buddhist prayers and sprinkled holy water to give morale and encouragement before their departure. Commemorative medals were also presented to participating personnel.
In his address, Worayos stressed that the mission carries significant importance, as it takes place in a sensitive and challenging environment. He urged all soldiers to perform their duties with full responsibility and discipline, remain vigilant, and always prioritise their own safety and that of their comrades.
“All personnel are representatives of the First Army Area, working alongside the Fourth Army in a united spirit of cooperation to fulfil the assigned mission,” he said, wishing the troops success, safety, and honour in their operations.