PM Vows Security Crackdown After ‘Worrying’ Southern Thailand Border Visit

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has demanded a strict security crackdown after acknowledging the "worrying" situation during a visit to the country's restive Southern border provinces.

Anutin, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Interior, led a high-level government delegation to Pattani and Songkhla provinces on Saturday, 11 October, to assess the security situation following a series of recent incidents, including a gold shop robbery.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gen Natthapon Narkpanit, the Minister of Defence, and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other officials, including his Secretary-General,Traisuree Taisaranakul, and Deputy Minister of Interior, Songsak Thongsri.

Upon arrival, the delegation chaired a meeting of local security officials and provincial governors from the southern region.

A key focus of the trip was introducing the new Head of the Southern Border Peace Dialogue Panel, Gen Somsak Roongsita, to the area's security command.

Gen Somsak was present to receive a direct briefing on the ground situation and observe the preparedness of both military and police forces in safeguarding the public.

Speaking before the visit, the Prime Minister admitted the continued unrest was a matter of considerable concern.

"The situation remains worrying," he was quoted as saying, adding that the recent "two or three incidents," culminating in the gold shop raid, necessitated immediate action.

He confirmed he had ordered police to significantly tighten security operations in the area.