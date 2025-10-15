Thailand refuses Cambodia’s border reopening request, insists on four preconditions

RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, on Wednesday responded to reports that Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen had pressured Thailand to reopen the Thai-Cambodian border by October 20.
He said it was unclear whether Hun Sen’s remarks were intended to send any particular signal, but Thailand’s stance remained firm — no new measures would be taken beyond the four existing conditions:
These conditions, he said, stemmed from discussions of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC). Any further talks must be based on concrete cooperation mechanisms agreed upon by both sides.
Thailand has made it clear that any negotiations will proceed only after Cambodia accepts and implements the four conditions to a satisfactory degree.
Surasan noted that Hun Sen’s push might be linked to economic losses from the ongoing closure, although Thailand had no confirmed information. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that border trade disruptions could be affecting Cambodia.
He stressed that Thailand’s decision to close the border crossings was legitimate and aligned with international practice, urging Cambodia to “look at itself first” before calling for the reopening.
From the central government down to local authorities, Thailand’s position remains unified — the four conditions must be met before any further discussions.
Prime Minister also reaffirmed this stance, instructing agencies at all levels to require Cambodia to present a clear action plan — particularly regarding mine clearance and relocation of Cambodian settlements encroaching on Thai territory. Cambodia, however, has yet to submit any such operational plan.
The Second Army Area recently informed its Cambodian counterpart that the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting with Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region has been postponed indefinitely, as Cambodia has not provided the required action plan.
On US President Donald Trump’s expected role as mediator in Thai-Cambodian peace talks, Surasan said Washington had the capability and allied support to facilitate dialogue — a positive sign for regional stability.
He said that, viewed in terms of intent rather than power balance, this was a positive development, as the key to resolving the Thai-Cambodian issue lay in fostering peace and stability.
Surasan added that one factor that could ultimately open the door to negotiations might be Cambodia’s own domestic economic situation. At the same time, Thailand hopes to ease tensions along the border so that local people can return to normal life without fear or anxiety over possible clashes.