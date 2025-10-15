Thailand refuses Cambodia’s border reopening request, insists on four preconditions

RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, on Wednesday responded to reports that Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen had pressured Thailand to reopen the Thai-Cambodian border by October 20.

He said it was unclear whether Hun Sen’s remarks were intended to send any particular signal, but Thailand’s stance remained firm — no new measures would be taken beyond the four existing conditions:

Withdrawal of heavy weapons

Clearance of landmines

Suppression of online scam operations

Proper management of disputed border areas

These conditions, he said, stemmed from discussions of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC). Any further talks must be based on concrete cooperation mechanisms agreed upon by both sides.

Thailand has made it clear that any negotiations will proceed only after Cambodia accepts and implements the four conditions to a satisfactory degree.