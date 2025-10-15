S. Korea to send interagency response team over Cambodia abductions

South Korea will dispatch an interagency response team on Wednesday led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a and joined by representatives of the South Korean police and spy agency, according to President Lee Jae Myung's office on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said Tuesday that the government will also consider raising travel alerts in some regions in Cambodia in a preemptive move to counter the growing risks of violent crimes there. A "special travel advisory" was issued in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, on Friday. The advisory had already been in effect in the western regions.

Also on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said 550 abduction cases were reported to the South Korean diplomatic missions from January 2024 until August. Of all reported cases, 80 remain active. The government also revealed that some 60 South Koreans remain incarcerated for their involvement in online scamming activities. Police said it plans to repatriate South Koreans currently detained in Cambodia within a month.