Officer killed in gunfight at Islamic school in Pattani, one militant shot dead

An officer was killed and a militant shot dead during an armed clash at an Islamic school in Sai Buri district of Pattani province on Wednesday afternoon (October 15).
At around 3pm, a joint security team launched a raid to search the premises of a ponoh (Islamic boarding school) in Sai Buri after receiving intelligence reports that part of the compound was being used as a physical training ground and hideout for insurgents.
Authorities arrested a 29-year-old suspect, identified as Surhapichee, and seized a firearm during the operation. However, as officers continued to sweep the area, community leaders were asked to negotiate with the armed group to persuade them to surrender, but the militants opened fire with assault weapons, injuring one officer.
Security forces returned fire in self-defence, killing one militant. The injured officer, identified as Pol Snr Sgt Maj Somsak Naksen, head of the EOD unit of Border Patrol Police Company 444, was rushed to Sai Buri Crown Prince Hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.
Security agencies have since ordered all operational bases to step up vigilance, tighten patrols, and establish road checkpoints to deter possible retaliatory attacks.
Units have also been instructed to rehearse emergency response plans and remain prepared for immediate action if violence flares again.