Thailand’s security agencies confirm plan to review MOUs 43-44, government and military aligned

Following discussions on the review of the 2543-2544 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said on Friday that a security agency meeting, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Borwornsak Uwanno, confirmed full cooperation between security forces and the government. The joint approach ensures Thailand is fully prepared for any outcome of a potential referendum and strategic advantages in all scenarios.

Chaichanok explained that there are multiple approaches for cancelling the MOUs, and each department has been asked to conduct further analysis before presenting detailed recommendations. He emphasised that MOUs 2543 and 2544 are being examined in detail rather than as a blanket review, with any advantages or concerns fully considered.

Regarding the potential cancellation process, Chaichanok stated that a committee will be established to provide in-depth analysis. Cancellation will not simply involve tearing up the MOUs but will include defined timelines and structured procedures.