Thai military denies releasing 18 Cambodian POWs, urges end to hostile acts

RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Withai Laithomya dismissed the report as entirely false, confirming that no Cambodian prisoners of war had been released.

He said the detention of the prisoners strictly adheres to international standards and humanitarian principles under the Geneva Conventions, ensuring the protection of all detainees’ human rights.

He added that any consideration of transferring or releasing the prisoners could only proceed if Cambodia fulfils the four conditions set by Thailand — the withdrawal of heavy weaponry, joint clearance of landmines, cooperation in tackling transnational online scam operations, and resolution of border encroachment issues.

These conditions, he emphasised, are essential to establishing lasting peace, stability, and mutual trust between the two nations.

“Most importantly, Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity and completely cease all acts of hostility towards Thailand before any further joint discussions can take place,” the statement said.

The RTARF also urged the media and public to verify information carefully and rely only on official sources — particularly from the Royal Thai Armed Forces and relevant government agencies — to avoid misunderstandings or potential harm to bilateral relations.

The statement concluded by calling for cooperation from all sectors to promote accurate public understanding and maintain peace and national security.