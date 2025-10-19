Thai military denies releasing 18 Cambodian POWs, urges end to hostile acts

They reaffirmed that any such release could only take place once Cambodia complies with four key conditions and ceases all hostile actions towards Thailand.
The denial followed reports by Cambodian media, which published an interview with Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday (October 18), stating that:
“The peace agreement document between Cambodia and Thailand, which is expected to be signed by the prime ministers of both countries, the Thai side has agreed to release 18 Cambodian soldiers immediately after signing, with the President of the United States as a witness during the ASEAN Summit at the end of this month.”
RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Withai Laithomya dismissed the report as entirely false, confirming that no Cambodian prisoners of war had been released.
He said the detention of the prisoners strictly adheres to international standards and humanitarian principles under the Geneva Conventions, ensuring the protection of all detainees’ human rights.
He added that any consideration of transferring or releasing the prisoners could only proceed if Cambodia fulfils the four conditions set by Thailand — the withdrawal of heavy weaponry, joint clearance of landmines, cooperation in tackling transnational online scam operations, and resolution of border encroachment issues.
These conditions, he emphasised, are essential to establishing lasting peace, stability, and mutual trust between the two nations.
“Most importantly, Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity and completely cease all acts of hostility towards Thailand before any further joint discussions can take place,” the statement said.
The RTARF also urged the media and public to verify information carefully and rely only on official sources — particularly from the Royal Thai Armed Forces and relevant government agencies — to avoid misunderstandings or potential harm to bilateral relations.
The statement concluded by calling for cooperation from all sectors to promote accurate public understanding and maintain peace and national security.
On the RTA side, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson commented on this issue, saying that return of the 18 Cambodian soldiers may be a proposal from the Cambodian side at the ministerial-level meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At present, no official information has been received, but it is believed that the likelihood of this matter will depend on consideration of Cambodia's sincere attitude and good signals of cooperation in resolving problems, as well as their acceptance of proposals on various important issues from the Thai side, in a manner that has plans and details that can be practically and concretely implemented, such as the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area and the clearance of landmines, etc.
This is to prove that the hostility between the two sides is clearly decreasing to a level that will not pose a military threat to the Thai side. Therefore, he does not want to rush to conclusions at this time.
The detention of prisoners of war is being carried out lawfully, in accordance with international legal principles and humanitarian principles.
In the past, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has visited the 18 Cambodian soldier prisoners of war on several occasions, so there should be no concerns about Thailand's treatment of the prisoners of war.