Thai army denies using chemical weapons, accuses Cambodia of distortion to seek foreign funds

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that these allegations are false, unsupported by evidence, and carry no legal weight. He clarified that Thailand has never conducted operations using chemical weapons. Regarding white phosphorus (WP) munitions, he explained that they are primarily used for smoke, illumination, explosions, and fire, and are not classified as chemical weapons under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). No international treaties prohibit their storage or use, meaning Thailand can legally maintain and deploy WP munitions for military purposes.

The Army emphasized that WP munitions are strictly controlled, used only against military targets, and have never been used to harm civilians. All Thai military operations adhere to international law and humanitarian standards.

The Thai Army reiterated that Cambodia’s public claims are intended solely to misrepresent facts and create misunderstanding in the international arena.