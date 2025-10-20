Abhisit urges government to act proactively on Thai–Cambodian tensions

At the Democrat Party headquarters in Bangkok on Monday, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva urged the government to adopt a proactive approach in addressing the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border tensions, stressing that the issue cannot be resolved by the military alone but must involve diplomacy and foreign policy.

He praised the military for carrying out its duties effectively with public support, but cautioned that the government’s current direction lacked clarity, particularly as it links the border agreement issue to a national referendum.

“Many may recall the photo of me having dinner with the Prime Minister (Anutin Charnvirakul). That day, I warned him to be cautious because Cambodia has used every international platform to advance its narrative. We should not just be defensive — Thailand needs to be more proactive,” Abhisit said.