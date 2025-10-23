Authorities warn of high tides as Chao Phraya River overflows riverside walkway

The Chao Phraya River has overflowed riverside walkways as high tides hit the capital and nearby provinces, prompting urgent warnings for boat commuters and riverside residents. Authorities predict the river level could rise to 3.7 metres between October 23–27, marking a critical five-day period of high risk.

Images shared on X (Twitter) by user @fonfon_rock showed water spilling over riverbanks this morning, with a warning for commuters to exercise caution. Meanwhile, the Facebook page “We Love Phra Samut Chedi” issued an alert outlining the projected tide levels, which will remain dangerously high through the weekend:

Oct 23: 3.6 m (6:00–8:30 a.m.)

Oct 24: 3.7 m (6:30–9:30 a.m.)

Oct 25: 3.7 m (7:00–10:00 a.m.)

Oct 26: 3.6 m (7:30–10:30 a.m.)

Oct 27: 3.6 m (8:00–11:00 a.m.)

Officials caution that these figures may change depending on wind, monsoon intensity, and inflows from upstream reservoirs.

The Royal Irrigation Department reported at 6 a.m. that upstream water levels are stable: