Authorities warn of high tides as Chao Phraya River overflows riverside walkway

The Chao Phraya River has overflowed riverside walkways as high tides hit the capital and nearby provinces, prompting urgent warnings for boat commuters and riverside residents. Authorities predict the river level could rise to 3.7 metres between October 23–27, marking a critical five-day period of high risk.
Images shared on X (Twitter) by user @fonfon_rock showed water spilling over riverbanks this morning, with a warning for commuters to exercise caution. Meanwhile, the Facebook page “We Love Phra Samut Chedi” issued an alert outlining the projected tide levels, which will remain dangerously high through the weekend:
Officials caution that these figures may change depending on wind, monsoon intensity, and inflows from upstream reservoirs.
The Royal Irrigation Department reported at 6 a.m. that upstream water levels are stable:
Authorities are temporarily holding water above the Chao Phraya Dam and diverting flow into irrigation systems on both sides to minimise downstream flooding. Current water levels below the dam are 15.94 metres, just 40 centimetres below the riverbank.
The National Water Command Centre also warned that ten flood-prone areas outside flood barriers remain at high risk, including:
Nationwide, reservoirs are 87% full, with 79% usable water (46,076 million cubic metres). The South continues to experience heavy rain due to the monsoon trough, while northern regions are cooler under a high-pressure system from China.
Officials urge residents along the Chao Phraya River and in non-dyke areas to remain alert for flash floods and rapid rises from October 23–27, and to monitor updates from the Royal Irrigation Department and the National Water Command Centre closely.