Former tourism permanent secretary Areepong denies link to BIC Group, vows legal action over false scam claims

Areepong Bhoocha-oom, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Thursday (October 23) issued a statement regarding alleged association with Cambodian scam operations.

The statement reads:

“Recently, online media have circulated news linking me with BIC Group, which is allegedly involved in Cambodian scam operations.

On BIC Group’s website, the company has illegally and without my knowledge posted my photo, name and credentials as Board Advisory.

I wish to state clearly that I have no connection or involvement in any way with BIC Group, therefore all claims are entirely false without foundation. By unlawfully posted my photo, name and credentials, it is a defamation to my reputation.

A formal report has already been filed with the relevant authorities, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

I appreciate the continuous support and understanding from those who know my integrity and character. I remain committed to full transparency and cooperation with authorities in resolving this matter.”