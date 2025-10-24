Chinese Envoy Commends Bangkok on Scams Crackdown, Weighs in on Border Row

Ambassador Zhang Jianwei commends Thailand's effective action against online fraud and gambling, calling for deeper security and judicial cooperation.
The Chinese Ambassador to Thailand has publicly praised Bangkok for its effective measures against online gambling and fraud and called for both nations to forge stronger cooperation in law enforcement and security.
Furthermore, China confirmed its support for Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border disputes through negotiation, backing the resolution process via the "ASEAN approach."
Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, made the remarks on Friday during the opening speech of the 7th Workshop on “A Look at Modern China: What Thai Media Should Know,” organised by the Thai Journalists Association.
Ambassador Zhang highlighted the depth of the bilateral relationship, stating that China and Thailand are "good neighbours, good friends, good relatives, and good partners."
As the two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations—dubbed the "Golden 50 Years of China-Thailand Friendship"—the Ambassador affirmed that Beijing attaches great importance to the relationship, which has seen great success across numerous sectors.
"The Chinese side is always ready to be a trustworthy and reliable partner for the Thai side to continuously deepen and substantiate the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future," he stated.
A key element of his address was the issue of public safety.
Zhang commended the effective measures taken by Thailand to suppress online gambling and fraud, a significant transnational concern.
He urged both parties to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, security, and judicial processes to better protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain stability in the region.
On the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodia border, the ambassador emphasised that the Chinese side has consistently maintained a neutral and fair stance.
"China supports Thailand and Cambodia resolving their dispute through negotiation, and supports the resolution being achieved via the 'ASEAN approach,'" he confirmed.
He added that China is ready to use its own diplomatic channels to facilitate peace negotiations, in accordance with the wishes of both Bangkok and Phnom Penh, aiming to play a constructive role in implementing ceasefire agreements and peaceful dispute resolution.
The Ambassador concluded by noting that media exchanges between the two countries are deepening, referencing the workshop's study tour to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a strategic gateway linking China to ASEAN and a vital part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
He expressed hope that Thai media will continue to serve as a bridge of friendship and understanding between the two nations as they move toward the 'next Golden 50 Years' of partnership.