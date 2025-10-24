Chinese Envoy Commends Bangkok on Scams Crackdown, Weighs in on Border Row

Ambassador Zhang Jianwei commends Thailand's effective action against online fraud and gambling, calling for deeper security and judicial cooperation.

The Chinese Ambassador to Thailand has publicly praised Bangkok for its effective measures against online gambling and fraud and called for both nations to forge stronger cooperation in law enforcement and security.

Furthermore, China confirmed its support for Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border disputes through negotiation, backing the resolution process via the "ASEAN approach."

Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, made the remarks on Friday during the opening speech of the 7th Workshop on “A Look at Modern China: What Thai Media Should Know,” organised by the Thai Journalists Association.

Ambassador Zhang highlighted the depth of the bilateral relationship, stating that China and Thailand are "good neighbours, good friends, good relatives, and good partners."