Pathway for moving the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother announced for tomorrow, October 26 at 4:00 PM

On October 25, 2025, after the Royal Household Bureau issued an announcement confirming the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who had been receiving medical care at Chulalongkorn Hospital under the Thai Red Cross Society since September 7, 2019, her health had been monitored and treated for various conditions.

During her time at the hospital, Her Majesty suffered from multiple illnesses, and the medical team found abnormalities that required continuous treatment starting on October 17, 2025.

Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away from a bloodstream infection on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 9:21 PM at Chulalongkorn Hospital, at the age of 93, peacefully.

His Majesty the King issued a royal command for the Bureau of the Royal Household to manage the royal remains with the highest honors according to royal tradition. The remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace. His Majesty has also commanded that a one-year mourning period for the Royal Family and the royal court be observed, starting from the day of her passing.