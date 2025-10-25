Thai public honours Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Chulalongkorn Hospital

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, Thai citizens from across the country gathered at the Bhumisiri Mangalanusorn Building of Chulalongkorn Hospital to express their heartfelt condolences following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on the evening of Friday, October 24, at 9:21 PM.

At 2:30 PM, the hospital arranged an area for the public to sign condolence books for Her Majesty at the first-floor lobby of the Bhumisiri Mangalanusorn Building. Many people joined in paying their respects.

His Majesty the King has graciously commanded the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. Her Majesty’s royal remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

His Majesty has also graciously decreed that members of the Royal Family and all court officials observe a one-year mourning period from the date of Her Majesty’s passing.

