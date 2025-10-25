Thai and Cambodian armies agree on action plan to remove weapons

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, announced the outcome of a meeting between the commanders of Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region regarding the removal of heavy weapons and artillery from the conflict zones.

The meeting took place at the Chong Chom border crossing in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, on Saturday, October 25, at 10.30am.

Winthai stated that the meeting was a follow-up to the second special session of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) held from October 20–23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During that meeting, both sides agreed on an "action plan" to remove heavy weapons and destructive artillery from the disputed areas, aiming to create an environment conducive to peaceful resolution.

The meeting was conducted in a spirit of cooperation, with both sides confirming their approval of the action plan, which is expected to lead to tangible results, he said.