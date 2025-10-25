Thai and Cambodian armies agree on action plan to remove weapons

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, announced the outcome of a meeting between the commanders of Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region regarding the removal of heavy weapons and artillery from the conflict zones.
The meeting took place at the Chong Chom border crossing in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, on Saturday, October 25, at 10.30am.
Winthai stated that the meeting was a follow-up to the second special session of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) held from October 20–23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
During that meeting, both sides agreed on an "action plan" to remove heavy weapons and destructive artillery from the disputed areas, aiming to create an environment conducive to peaceful resolution.
The meeting was conducted in a spirit of cooperation, with both sides confirming their approval of the action plan, which is expected to lead to tangible results, he said.
Regarding the establishment of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), which will play a key role in monitoring the implementation of the action plan, Thailand confirmed its readiness to deploy the team starting October 26.
Cambodia indicated that it is preparing to establish its observer team, expected to be ready by the same date, and plans to invite Thailand to further discussions within one to two days to determine an official start date for the implementation of the plan.
Both sides agreed to coordinate closely to ensure that the agreement is executed according to its intended objectives, maintaining a collaborative atmosphere.
Winthai further emphasised that the Royal Thai Army remains committed to adhering to the framework of the GBC and focuses on resolving border conflicts through peaceful means, respecting sovereignty and international relations, to maintain stability and peace along the border.