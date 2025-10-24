Thai Military Unifies Command to Secure Cambodia Border and Eastern Flank

Supreme Commander leads the first meeting, tasking Army with mine clearance and cyber-scam patrol; all services on high alert for land and sea defence.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) held its inaugural meeting of service chiefs under the new Supreme Commander, reaffirming that the highest priority remains defending sovereignty along the border with Cambodia.



The meeting, presided over by Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Chief of Defence Forces (Supreme Commander), brought together the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police at the RTARF Headquarters on Friday.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), confirmed the Army's commitment to protecting the Thai-Cambodia frontier under the framework of the 'Chakrabongse Bhuvanath' command.

The RTA's operational plans—which involve the Suranaree Force and Burapha Force—are being tightly coordinated with the Royal Thai Navy's Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command to ensure maximum efficiency.

Key actions currently underway or planned by the Army include: