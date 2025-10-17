Thai military details border fence and patrol road, costing 8.66M baht per km

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

The Royal Thai Armed Forces revealed details of the new Thailand-Cambodia border fence, featuring concrete panels, razor wire, and a patrol road, with total construction costing approximately 8.66 million baht per kilometre.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has disclosed the construction plan for a prefabricated concrete fence topped with razor wire along the Thailand-Cambodia border, accompanied by a patrol road.

Thai military details border fence and patrol road, costing 8.66M baht per km

Specifications and costs:

  • Razor wire, 45 cm diameter: 210 baht per metre
  • Galvanised steel mesh fence with 2 cm spacing and anti-climbing features: 3,100 baht per metre
  • Prefabricated lintel, 20 x 15 cm cross-section: 420 baht per metre
  • Prefabricated concrete panels, 3.00 x 0.25 m, thickness 7.5 cm (5 panels): 1,020 baht per metre
  • Prefabricated ground beam, 65 x 20 cm: 620 baht per metre
  • Precast pillar, 1.00 x 1.00 m: 550 baht per set
  • Prefabricated post, 20 x 20 cm cross-section: 1,260 baht per metre
  • Site preparation including clearing, excavation, pillars, and ground beams: 180 baht per metre

The total construction cost of the fence is 7,360 baht per metre, equating to 7.36 million baht per kilometre.

Additionally, a 5-metre-wide patrol road with three layers of compacted gravel is planned at 1.3 million baht per kilometre, bringing the overall cost—including fence and patrol road—to 8.66 million baht per kilometre.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy