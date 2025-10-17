Thai military details border fence and patrol road, costing 8.66M baht per km

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has disclosed the construction plan for a prefabricated concrete fence topped with razor wire along the Thailand-Cambodia border, accompanied by a patrol road.

Specifications and costs:

Razor wire, 45 cm diameter: 210 baht per metre

Galvanised steel mesh fence with 2 cm spacing and anti-climbing features: 3,100 baht per metre

Prefabricated lintel, 20 x 15 cm cross-section: 420 baht per metre

Prefabricated concrete panels, 3.00 x 0.25 m, thickness 7.5 cm (5 panels): 1,020 baht per metre

Prefabricated ground beam, 65 x 20 cm: 620 baht per metre

Precast pillar, 1.00 x 1.00 m: 550 baht per set

Prefabricated post, 20 x 20 cm cross-section: 1,260 baht per metre

Site preparation including clearing, excavation, pillars, and ground beams: 180 baht per metre

The total construction cost of the fence is 7,360 baht per metre, equating to 7.36 million baht per kilometre.

Additionally, a 5-metre-wide patrol road with three layers of compacted gravel is planned at 1.3 million baht per kilometre, bringing the overall cost—including fence and patrol road—to 8.66 million baht per kilometre.