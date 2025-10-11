Royal Thai Army clarifies Cambodia’s territorial claims, affirms operations within Thai borders



Border situation at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew

The First Army Area summarised the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo at 15:00 on October 11, 2025 as follows.

At Ban Nong Chan, around 200 people — including local traders and journalists — gathered on Thailand’s side. At 10:00, activist Veera Somkwamkid joined a patriotic demonstration with residents, publicly urging that Cambodian occupants be removed from the area. Authorities have been given until October 31 to take action. The Gun Jompalang Foundation also provided additional containers to be used by the Burapha Task Force for operational purposes.

On the Cambodian side, Cambodian civilians, media, military and police were observed monitoring Thai activities, numbering about 30-40 people. Overall, the situation on the opposite bank was reported as normal.

At Ban Nong Ya Kaew, there were some civilians present but no major developments. On the Cambodian side, roughly 150-200 people (civilians and media) assembled near the barbed-wire fence and around Prey Chan village. Cambodian military, police and officials were facilitating the gathering and invited domestic and international media to attend what Thai reports described as mobilising activities, including calls for the release and return of 18 Cambodian soldiers. Overall conditions were described as normal.



Key operations and security measures

The Burapha Task Force, together with Aranyaprathet and Ta Phraya task groups, Border Patrol Police, Rangers and crowd-control units, continue to hold positions and operate under a graduated approach from less to more robust measures.

Demining efforts are under way: units have deployed seven explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams with detection equipment and an armoured D5 bulldozer to search for suspected leftover ordnance in Thai operating areas around Ban Nong Ya Kaew. The clearance operation aims to make the area safe and is expected to take three to four days to complete.

The First Army Area reaffirmed its commitment to take decisive action against any encroachment of Thai sovereignty at the most advantageous time, prioritising tactical success and the safety of civilians. All actions will be conducted lawfully and with legitimacy, the statement said.