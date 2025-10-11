Royal Thai Army clarifies Cambodia’s territorial claims, affirms operations within Thai borders

The Royal Thai Army has issued a statement in response to a release from Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior dated October 11, 2025, which criticised administrative management in Sa Kaeo Province and Thai military activities.
The Cambodian statement alleges that Thai forces entered Ban Prey Chan village, O’Bey Choan commune, O’Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia, opposite Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung Subdistrict, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, on October 10, 2025.
Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, clarified that the area in question is actually Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung Subdistrict, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, which lies within Thai sovereign territory, not Cambodian jurisdiction. Therefore, the claims of Thai intrusion are factually incorrect.
He confirmed that Thai operations on October 10 were part of a humanitarian landmine clearance mission to ensure the safety of residents along the border. These operations were conducted entirely within Thai territory, with advance notification and coordination with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms under the GBC agreement of September 10, 2025.
Major General Winthai added that Thailand has consistently pursued cooperation under the GBC framework to build sustainable peace along the border, particularly to reduce landmine risks and address Cambodian encroachment in Sa Kaeo. However, progress from the Cambodian side has not met expectations, with evidence of attempts to obstruct Thai operations.
He emphasised that within Thai sovereign territory, Thailand retains the legitimate right to enforce its laws and protect its sovereignty.
Currently, the 1st Army Area and relevant government agencies are preparing necessary and proportionate measures, adhering to humanitarian principles and international standards, to address any issues that may arise.
The First Army Area summarised the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo at 15:00 on October 11, 2025 as follows.
At Ban Nong Chan, around 200 people — including local traders and journalists — gathered on Thailand’s side. At 10:00, activist Veera Somkwamkid joined a patriotic demonstration with residents, publicly urging that Cambodian occupants be removed from the area. Authorities have been given until October 31 to take action. The Gun Jompalang Foundation also provided additional containers to be used by the Burapha Task Force for operational purposes.
On the Cambodian side, Cambodian civilians, media, military and police were observed monitoring Thai activities, numbering about 30-40 people. Overall, the situation on the opposite bank was reported as normal.
At Ban Nong Ya Kaew, there were some civilians present but no major developments. On the Cambodian side, roughly 150-200 people (civilians and media) assembled near the barbed-wire fence and around Prey Chan village. Cambodian military, police and officials were facilitating the gathering and invited domestic and international media to attend what Thai reports described as mobilising activities, including calls for the release and return of 18 Cambodian soldiers. Overall conditions were described as normal.
The Burapha Task Force, together with Aranyaprathet and Ta Phraya task groups, Border Patrol Police, Rangers and crowd-control units, continue to hold positions and operate under a graduated approach from less to more robust measures.
Demining efforts are under way: units have deployed seven explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams with detection equipment and an armoured D5 bulldozer to search for suspected leftover ordnance in Thai operating areas around Ban Nong Ya Kaew. The clearance operation aims to make the area safe and is expected to take three to four days to complete.
The First Army Area reaffirmed its commitment to take decisive action against any encroachment of Thai sovereignty at the most advantageous time, prioritising tactical success and the safety of civilians. All actions will be conducted lawfully and with legitimacy, the statement said.