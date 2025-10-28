Royal Thai Armed Forces release footage of tank relocation

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters have released footage of the relocation of two M60A3 tanks back to their home base in Saraburi province, in compliance with the Thai–Cambodian Joint Peace Declaration signed on October 26, 2025 in Malaysia.

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said the operation took place smoothly on October 28 under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), comprising Major Jaffny from Malaysia and Master Sergeant Apolonio from the Philippines.

The observers were accompanied and assisted by Col Natthaphon Boonkrapue, Chief of Staff, 2nd Cavalry Division, King’s Guard, at the 17th Cavalry Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, King’s Guard. The spokesperson said the activity forms part of Thailand’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the joint declaration, which both sides signed to promote mutual confidence, reduce border tensions, and establish a foundation for long-term cooperation.