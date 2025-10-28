Royal Thai Armed Forces release footage of tank relocation

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters have released footage of the relocation of two M60A3 tanks back to their home base in Saraburi province, in compliance with the Thai–Cambodian Joint Peace Declaration signed on October 26, 2025 in Malaysia.
The observers were accompanied and assisted by Col Natthaphon Boonkrapue, Chief of Staff, 2nd Cavalry Division, King’s Guard, at the 17th Cavalry Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, King’s Guard. The spokesperson said the activity forms part of Thailand’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the joint declaration, which both sides signed to promote mutual confidence, reduce border tensions, and establish a foundation for long-term cooperation.
He added that October 26 marked the official “D-Day” for the start of heavy-weapon withdrawal under the Thai–Cambodian peace process. Though it was only the first stage, it represented a significant step in demonstrating the Thai military’s firm commitment to implementing the agreement’s principles and fostering a safe and stable environment along the border.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces reaffirmed their clear intent to withdraw heavy weaponry from border areas to ease tensions and prevent potential misunderstandings, while maintaining a policy of peaceful conflict resolution to safeguard national security and the wellbeing of citizens on both sides of the border.
“All operations have been carried out carefully and responsibly, grounded in the principles of sovereignty, national security, and the safety of the Thai–Cambodian border communities,” the RTARF spokesperson concluded.