Thai Government Holds Seven-Day Royal Merit Ceremony for Late Queen Mother

Senior officials mark the first mourning milestone following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit with solemn rites at Government House.
The Thai Government has observed the Satamawarn Ceremony, a formal merit-making ceremony to mark the seventh day of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The ceremony was held on Thursday at Government House and served to dedicate merit to the late Queen Mother.
Somdet Phra Phutthachan, Abbot of Wat Traimit Witthayaram and Chief Abbot of the Eastern Ecclesiastical Region, presided over the religious proceedings as the Head of the Monastic Assembly.
Representing the Prime Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, chaired the event as the Head of the Lay Assembly.
The solemn gathering included members of the Cabinet, heads of governmental agencies under the Office of the Prime Minister, and various officials.
The Cabinet had previously acknowledged the appointment of the Steering Committee for the Royal Cremation Ceremony on 28 October 2025.
It also approved a comprehensive schedule of formal mourning ceremonies to be held on the 7th, 15th, 50th, and 100th days following the passing.
The government has split the hosting duties: the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister will host the 7-day and 15-day rites, while the Secretariat of the Prime Minister is responsible for the 50-day and 100-day ceremonies.
All government agencies across central, regional, and international branches have been tasked with organising parallel ceremonies and activities to demonstrate "The Power of Loyalty" throughout the entire 100-day mourning period, expressing the nation's profound gratitude and devotion.
The 7-day ceremony concluded after the religious rites when the Head of the Lay Assembly delivered a statement of profound mourning before the royal portrait.
Attendees then observed one minute of silence for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.