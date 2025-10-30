Thai Government Holds Seven-Day Royal Merit Ceremony for Late Queen Mother

Senior officials mark the first mourning milestone following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit with solemn rites at Government House.

The Thai Government has observed the Satamawarn Ceremony, a formal merit-making ceremony to mark the seventh day of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at Government House and served to dedicate merit to the late Queen Mother.

Somdet Phra Phutthachan, Abbot of Wat Traimit Witthayaram and Chief Abbot of the Eastern Ecclesiastical Region, presided over the religious proceedings as the Head of the Monastic Assembly.

Representing the Prime Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, chaired the event as the Head of the Lay Assembly.

The solemn gathering included members of the Cabinet, heads of governmental agencies under the Office of the Prime Minister, and various officials.