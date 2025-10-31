Activist Veera Somkwamkid, villagers gear up with excavator and tractors to reclaim Thai land 

Villagers of Nong Chan and activist Veera Somkwamkid, equipped with an excavator and four tractors, are preparing to enter the border area allegedly encroached upon by Cambodia after authorities failed to act within the timeframe demanded by locals.
At 10:00 a.m. on October 31, 2025, reporters at the scene near the Ban Nong Chan checkpoint (J.T.S.40) on Sri Pen Road, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, said Veera arrived with around 200 people — including villagers claiming ownership of farmland seized by Cambodia for over 40 years — along with one excavator and four Kubota tractors fitted with plough blades, standing by to move into Thai sovereign territory.
Meanwhile, security forces — including two companies of crowd-control police, soldiers, and about 200 defence volunteers — took up positions along Sri Pen Road leading into the disputed Nong Chan area opposite Ban Jok Jei, where Cambodian nationals are said to have encroached. Officers formed several layers of lines as a precautionary barrier.
Veera announced that at 1:00 p.m., his group would proceed into the area regardless of the outcome. “We’ve waited long enough for the authorities to take action, but nothing has been done to expel the Cambodians,” he said. “We will act ourselves if necessary.” He confirmed that the excavator and four tractors were ready, while more Thais intending to “reclaim Thai soil” were still travelling to join the group.
One of the tractor owners, who brought one of the four tractors to take part in the effort, said he came voluntarily without any payment. He explained that his 70-rai plot lies within the occupied zone and has been inaccessible for years. “I came to help reclaim my land and our Thai territory,” he said. “Whatever happens, I am ready to face the consequences, even if martial law is invoked.”