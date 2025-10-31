Activist Veera Somkwamkid, villagers gear up with excavator and tractors to reclaim Thai land 

Villagers of Nong Chan and activist Veera Somkwamkid, equipped with an excavator and four tractors, are preparing to enter the border area allegedly encroached upon by Cambodia after authorities failed to act within the timeframe demanded by locals.

At 10:00 a.m. on October 31, 2025, reporters at the scene near the Ban Nong Chan checkpoint (J.T.S.40) on Sri Pen Road, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, said Veera arrived with around 200 people — including villagers claiming ownership of farmland seized by Cambodia for over 40 years — along with one excavator and four Kubota tractors fitted with plough blades, standing by to move into Thai sovereign territory.