Crowd control officers deployed to handle Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo threats, task force set up with UNODC, FBI, and Interpol

6,000 crowd control officers have been deployed to support forces in Ban Nong Chan - Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo. Police Chief has ordered the deployment to handle potential violence in the area, and a war room has been set up to coordinate efforts with UNODC, FBI, and Interpol. A task force (GKK) will be formed to combat scammers within the next two weeks.

