Thai activist leads locals into Ban Nong Chan border zone amid tension

At several points, security officers could be heard shouting warnings such as “Stay on the main road” and “Do not step off the path,” to stop people from straying into uncleared minefields.

As the situation grew more tense, authorities opened negotiations with the group and later escorted Veera and several others to Khok Sung Police Station for discussions.

Many participants, however, expressed satisfaction at having “set foot on Thai soil”, saying they felt proud to stand on the land amid earlier reports of Cambodia’s claim of sovereignty over the Ban Nong Chan area.

Security officials later confirmed that the incident did not escalate into violence but expressed concern for public safety, noting that Ban Nong Chan remains a high-risk area due to unremoved landmines.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to managing the situation with patience and adherence to peaceful methods.