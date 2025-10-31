Thai activist leads locals into Ban Nong Chan border zone amid tension

Tension flared on Friday (October 31) at Ban Nong Chan village in Khok Sung district of Sa Kaeo province, along the Thai-Cambodian border, when anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Network (ACN), led a group of locals towards a security fence erected by authorities.
The area, cordoned off by security officers, is designated a restricted zone near Thailand’s sovereignty line. Officials said it remains unsafe due to the ongoing clearance of POMZ-2 anti-personnel mines previously detected around the village of Kamnan Lee, also known as To Sarin, reportedly a former Cambodian soldier residing within Thai territory.
As the group neared the barrier, officials repeatedly warned them not to cross. However, Veera and several participants pushed through the fence and entered the restricted zone near Kamnan Lee’s village, prompting crowd-control police to intervene.
Around one company—about 100 officers—was deployed to maintain order and prevent the group from moving deeper into the danger area.
At several points, security officers could be heard shouting warnings such as “Stay on the main road” and “Do not step off the path,” to stop people from straying into uncleared minefields.
As the situation grew more tense, authorities opened negotiations with the group and later escorted Veera and several others to Khok Sung Police Station for discussions.
Many participants, however, expressed satisfaction at having “set foot on Thai soil”, saying they felt proud to stand on the land amid earlier reports of Cambodia’s claim of sovereignty over the Ban Nong Chan area.
Security officials later confirmed that the incident did not escalate into violence but expressed concern for public safety, noting that Ban Nong Chan remains a high-risk area due to unremoved landmines.
Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to managing the situation with patience and adherence to peaceful methods.