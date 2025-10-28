Thailand and Cambodia set three-month timeline to achieve three key goals

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich addressed the progress of the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the Thai–Cambodian border, noting that the process began shortly after the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on October 23 and the signing of the peace declaration by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on October 26.

He said that by the evening of October 26, both sides had begun withdrawing heavy weapons, though the types of weapons removed by Thailand and Cambodia differ.

Gen Nattapon added that the Second Army Region is currently in discussions with Cambodian counterparts to work out operational details.

He urged the public to remain confident that the Ministry of Defence upholds national sovereignty and prioritises the safety of the Thai people, affirming that Thailand will never compromise its national dignity.

When asked whether Thailand had also begun withdrawing its heavy weapons on the evening of October 26 as a symbolic gesture, Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich confirmed, “Yes.”