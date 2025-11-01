BTS introduces new 17–45 baht fare structure as BMA seeks to cut 6-billion-baht loss

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that under the previous 15-baht flat rate, the BMA incurred heavy losses. The city spent over 8 billion baht annually on operations but collected only about 2 billion baht in revenue, resulting in a net loss exceeding 6 billion baht per year.

He noted that the fare adjustment is unrelated to the outstanding debt owed by the BMA to its private concessionaire but is necessary to align the fare structure with real operating costs and reduce reliance on taxpayers’ money for subsidies.

Chadchart added that the adjustment does not represent a universal fare increase, as shorter inner-city routes will see lower fares, while longer-distance passengers will pay more according to distance.

He emphasised that the fare restructuring aims to ensure long-term sustainability in managing the Skytrain system and to reduce chronic financial losses, while maintaining discounts for students, university passengers, and senior citizens as part of the city’s social support measures.