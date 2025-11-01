73% of ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ users spend over 6.38 billion baht in first three days

The Ministry of Finance reported that as of 11 p.m. on October 31, 2025, spending under the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme surged sharply, particularly on Friday, payday, when consumer purchasing power was strongest.

On October 31 alone, spending reached 2.31 billion baht, with 9.44 million users making purchases. Over the first three days of the scheme, total accumulated spending hit 6.37 billion baht, comprising 3.22 billion baht spent by consumers and 3.15 billion baht contributed by the government.

A total of 43.33 million transactions were recorded across 667,624 participating stores nationwide, with 14.55 million users having already used their benefits — equivalent to 72.7% of the 20 million eligible participants.

Participants can continue spending through registered merchants until December 31, 2025, between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., using the G-Wallet feature on the “Pao Tang” mobile application. Daily spending does not need to reach the full 200-baht limit.

Starting November 7, 2025, users will also be able to use their subsidy through four food delivery platforms — Grab, Lineman, Shopee, and Robinhood — which are officially joining the scheme.

The “Let’s Go Halves Plus” initiative expands on the previous “Let’s Go Halves” programme, aiming to boost domestic spending, stimulate the grassroots economy, and support small enterprises and OTOP vendors. The government co-pays for consumer purchases made through the Pao Tang app at participating stores across Thailand.