Ayutthaya residents block Ayutthaya-Sena Road, demand opening of floodgates





Residents of Ayutthaya who have been suffering from floods in various areas gathered to demand that the government redirect water to other areas to assist those affected by flooding that has lasted for over 3 months.

On November 7, a group of over 300 residents from flood-affected districts of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya gathered to block the Ayutthaya-Sena Road in Sena District, Hua Wiang District, and Phak Hai District to wait for a meeting with the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, who was scheduled to hear the complaints of residents affected by the flooding in the area.

Having suffered from the flooding for more than 3 months, and currently, the Royal Irrigation Department is releasing 2,700 cubic meters per second of water, which has caused water levels to continuously rise, further affecting the population. In particular, the districts of Sena, Bang Ban, and Phak Hai have more than 30,000 households affected, with some families forced to sleep on the roadside.