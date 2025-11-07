Ayutthaya residents block Ayutthaya-Sena Road, demand opening of floodgates

Residents of Ayutthaya who have been suffering from floods in various areas gathered to demand that the government redirect water to other areas to assist those affected by flooding that has lasted for over 3 months.
On November 7, a group of over 300 residents from flood-affected districts of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya gathered to block the Ayutthaya-Sena Road in Sena District, Hua Wiang District, and Phak Hai District to wait for a meeting with the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, who was scheduled to hear the complaints of residents affected by the flooding in the area.
Having suffered from the flooding for more than 3 months, and currently, the Royal Irrigation Department is releasing 2,700 cubic meters per second of water, which has caused water levels to continuously rise, further affecting the population. In particular, the districts of Sena, Bang Ban, and Phak Hai have more than 30,000 households affected, with some families forced to sleep on the roadside.
The residents stated that this gathering was to urge the government to immediately open the Sam Ko and Chao Jet floodgates. Opening both gates would help release water from the Sena market and nearby areas, allowing it to flow into the Tung Ja Phaet, Tung Bang Sai, and Tung Koo Solat fields more quickly. Currently, these areas are not receiving sufficient water flow, causing water to stagnate in the community and draining very slowly.
Later, Minister attached to the Thai prime minister's office Paradorn Prissananantakul traveled to Sena District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, to meet with residents affected by the flooding. The residents had gathered at Sena Intersection to demand that the government urgently resolve the flooding problems in their area.
After the discussions, the minister walked with the residents to open the Khlong Khanom Jeen floodgate to quickly release water from the area. He also coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department to open other floodgates under their responsibility to help disperse water from the community. As a result, the residents were satisfied and returned home.
In addition, the government is preparing to discuss additional relief measures for those affected by the floodwaters for an extended period, to alleviate the suffering of the local people.