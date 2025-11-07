Emergency evacuation as Chao Phraya River floods Pa Mok District, Ang Thong

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2025

Urgent evacuation ordered in Pa Mok District, Ang Thong, as the Chao Phraya River breaches its embankment, flooding the community.

On November 7 at 11:00 AM, the Ang Thong Public Relations Office reported an urgent flood situation after water levels in the Chao Phraya River continued to rise. The river's strong current eroded the embankment near the Chao Phraya Pa Mok Bridge, on the side of Pa Mok Market. The embankment collapsed, allowing a massive surge of water to flood the Pa Mok community swiftly.

Authorities have urgently warned local residents to gather essential belongings and evacuate to higher ground. The situation is rapidly worsening and is now a serious concern.

