Singapore introduces mandatory caning for scammers after passing law amendment

On November 8, 2025, Singapore unveiled its new punishment for online scammers: mandatory caning. The recent amendment to the criminal code, passed by Singapore’s Parliament, now allows for those convicted of fraud, including members of scam syndicates and facilitators, to face 6 to 24 strokes of the cane, depending on the severity of the crime.

The move comes after a sharp rise in online scams, with over 51,000 cases reported from 2020 to mid-2025, resulting in financial damages of approximately 28 billion baht. In response to this growing issue, Singapore has decided to implement more severe measures. A demonstration image showed a "mock-up" of a scammer bound and being caned on the back, emphasizing the government's intent to tackle fraud seriously.

The punishment will be applicable to convicted online scammers or money mules who aid in facilitating fraud, such as by providing SIM cards or bank accounts to scam operations. The government has stated that 12 strokes can be given to those who provide such assistance. While caning was previously reserved for severe crimes like rape, drug trafficking, and illegal money lending, it will now apply to male offenders under 50 years of age who have been convicted of fraud.

The new law aims to address the 60% of crime in Singapore attributed to scammers, with financial losses amounting to US$2.8 billion (approximately 900,000 million baht). The legislation is also a response to the growing cross-border fraud networks operating in the region.