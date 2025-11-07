Thai PM discusses green economy, digital partnerships with Singapore leader

On Friday, November 7, at 11.00am local time, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul participated in an official welcome ceremony and inspected the honour guard at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The warm reception was led by Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a bilateral discussion at the Heritage Room on the second floor of the Ministry.
After the meeting, Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat summarised the key points:
Anutin thanked Wong and the Singaporean government for the warm reception during his first official visit to Singapore. He also expressed gratitude for the orchid naming ceremony in the morning and for Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.
Wong extended condolences over the passing of Queen Sirikit and congratulated Anutin on his appointment, expressing anticipation for the visit after their recent encounters at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia and the APEC meeting in South Korea.
The two leaders also marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore, a bond that dates back even further, exemplified by King Chulalongkorn's visit to Singapore, during which a bronze elephant statue was gifted—a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.
The leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation, particularly in green economy, digital transformation, and energy security. They agreed on the importance of continuing to work closely to drive forward a "forward-looking strategic partnership" that benefits both nations and the broader ASEAN region.
In the area of green economy, both leaders highlighted their shared goals of transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
They also discussed the signing of an MOU on carbon credit trading, marking Singapore's first such agreement in ASEAN, and the need for greater collaboration in clean energy technologies and the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore electricity grid project.
Food security also featured prominently in the discussions, with Anutin affirming Thailand's readiness to be a key food supplier for Singapore. This was reinforced with the signing of a cooperation agreement on rice trade, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality Thai rice.
Both countries also explored opportunities for joint investments in food preservation and processing technologies.
Investment in high-tech industries, such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and data centres, was another key area of focus. Anutin invited Singaporean investors to explore further opportunities during his speech at the SET Government Roadshow 2025.
In parallel, the two leaders discussed advancements in the digital economy and fintech sectors, highlighting successful cross-border payment systems like Thailand’s PromptPay and Singapore’s PayNow, which have become regional models.
Cooperation on cybersecurity, digital skills development, and the Thailand Digital Valley project in Chonburi was also explored, with both sides expressing mutual interest in furthering these initiatives.
On public health, both countries signed an MOU to develop the capacity of public health leaders for urban elderly care, opening the door to joint cooperation in healthcare system development and preventive medicine.
Additionally, the leaders agreed to continue their strong cooperation on military training and combating cross-border crime, including efforts to address online fraud, a topic that will be discussed at an upcoming international conference hosted by Thailand.
Anutin called on Singapore to be a strong partner in these efforts, including expanding intelligence networks, conducting joint training, and carrying out collaborative operations.
In the broader multilateral context, Anutin and Wong expressed their continued support for ASEAN’s role as a central hub in the global economy. They discussed initiatives to enhance regional connectivity in transport, energy, and digital sectors.
The leaders also discussed the "Joint Declaration" signed between Thailand and Cambodia, agreeing that it would serve as a cornerstone for rebuilding trust and strengthening relations between the two countries.
Anutin highlighted Thailand’s commitment to four key areas: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the clearance of landmines for humanitarian purposes, addressing online fraud, and managing encroachment issues.
He also expressed gratitude to Singapore for its continued support in resolving these issues peacefully.