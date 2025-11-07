Thai PM discusses green economy, digital partnerships with Singapore leader

Anutin thanked Wong and the Singaporean government for the warm reception during his first official visit to Singapore. He also expressed gratitude for the orchid naming ceremony in the morning and for Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

Wong extended condolences over the passing of Queen Sirikit and congratulated Anutin on his appointment, expressing anticipation for the visit after their recent encounters at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia and the APEC meeting in South Korea.

The two leaders also marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore, a bond that dates back even further, exemplified by King Chulalongkorn's visit to Singapore, during which a bronze elephant statue was gifted—a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation, particularly in green economy, digital transformation, and energy security. They agreed on the importance of continuing to work closely to drive forward a "forward-looking strategic partnership" that benefits both nations and the broader ASEAN region.

In the area of green economy, both leaders highlighted their shared goals of transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

They also discussed the signing of an MOU on carbon credit trading, marking Singapore's first such agreement in ASEAN, and the need for greater collaboration in clean energy technologies and the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore electricity grid project.