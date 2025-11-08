Chaichanok Chidchob summons Facebook over Thai data leak as crackdown intensifies

Chaichanok also revealed the results of Operation “Cut Down Scam – Cracking the Personal-Data Trade Network”, following the 8th meeting of the National Committee on Cybercrime Prevention and Suppression. The joint operation, conducted by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC), successfully dismantled one of Thailand’s largest cybercrime syndicates.

Police raided eight locations across Thailand — Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, and Phuket — arresting six suspects under warrants issued by the Criminal Court for collecting, possessing or disclosing personal data for use in cybercrime, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a 500,000-baht fine, or both.

Seized evidence included six computers, 17 mobile phones, nine storage devices, seven bank books, and other IT equipment. Investigators found that the suspects operated a large-scale personal-data trading ring via a Facebook page called “Grey Market Marketing”, selling names, addresses, phone numbers, bank accounts and Line IDs for 3,000–5,000 baht per 100,000 records. Police confirmed the authenticity of more than 2.3 million records through a sting operation.

A check with the Royal Thai Police’s online fraud database linked the data to 4,630 fraud cases worth over 298 million baht. Further investigation showed that most of the leaked data came from illegal gambling sites, loan-shark apps, and phishing applications, with another six million records uncovered — totalling over nine million names. All six suspects confessed.

Chaichanok stressed that cybercrime, especially call-centre scams and online gambling networks, continues to cause major damage to the public and Thailand’s economy. The government will continue to prioritise the dismantling of these operations while urging citizens to safeguard their personal data, particularly when entering information on unreliable websites or apps.

The DES Ministry and the Royal Thai Police reiterated that the buying, selling or possession of others’ personal data without consent is a serious offence under the Royal Decree on the Prevention and Suppression of Cybercrime, and offenders will face strict prosecution.