Police raid and arrest "Santhana" at luxury hotel in Bangkok, detaining him for investigation

On November 13, 2025, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division executed a court-ordered arrest warrant to apprehend Santhana Prayoonrat, a former police officer, at a well-known luxury hotel in central Bangkok. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping and extorting a Taiwanese national in 2021 in the Thonglor area.

The arrest follows an investigation in which Santhana and his accomplices were accused of kidnapping and extorting money from a Taiwanese national in 2021. The police gathered enough evidence from witness statements and victim testimonies, confirming the crime. A warrant was then obtained to arrest Santhana.

Initially, investigators believed Santhana was hiding in Phahonyothin Soi 8, but after a search of the area, he was not found. Later, authorities discovered he was at a luxury condominium on Wireless Road. At the time of the arrest, Santhana was holding a meeting with his associates on the second floor of the building. He appeared startled when he saw the large police presence, which included both uniformed and plainclothes officers, along with the elite Arintaraj police unit for security.

Upon being taken into custody at Thonglor Police Station, Santhana expressed his frustration to the media, claiming he had been betrayed by political figures and the National Police. He insisted that the case had been ongoing for four years, and he had cooperated with the police the entire time. He also stated that he was not attempting to flee and was currently contesting the charges in court.