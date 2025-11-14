Chai Nat battered as Chao Phraya embankment collapses; over 400 homes flooded

The flood situation in the Chao Phraya River Basin remains critical, with continuing high discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province at 2,900 cubic metres per second for the fourth consecutive day. The increased flow has severely affected downstream areas in Sapphaya district, where a temporary 4-kilometre embankment made of crushed rock has collapsed in two locations, sending floodwaters rushing into more than 400 households.

On November 14, 2025, the Chao Phraya Basin continued to face severe flooding. Water flow at Station C2 in Nakhon Sawan was recorded at 2,976 cubic metres per second. Upstream water level at the Chao Phraya Dam was 17.50 metres (MSL), while downstream water level was 16.67 metres (MSL), 33 centimetres above the riverbank. Dam discharge was maintained at 2,900 cubic metres per second for the fourth day.

The high discharge has impacted communities downstream of the dam, particularly Bang Luang Subdistrict in Sapphaya. The temporary crushed-rock embankment stretching over 4 kilometres breached at two points, allowing floodwaters to quickly inundate Moo 1 and Moo 2. Approximately 400 households have been affected, with water levels ranging from 50 centimetres to as high as 2 metres depending on the area.