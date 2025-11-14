Thailand and China sign agreement to open THB 1-billion bee product market





Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao is driving Thai agricultural products onto the global stage, signing the Thailand–China protocol to open the export market for bee products — a move expected to generate more than 1 billion baht per year in value and increase income for Thai beekeepers.

Thammanat, who also serves as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, visited the People’s Republic of China to attend the 9th ASEAN–China Ministerial and Director-General Meeting on SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary Cooperation) from November 11–14, 2025. During the visit, he signed a protocol on food safety, veterinary standards, and plant protection to allow the export of bee products from Thailand to China.

The agreement was signed by Thamanat on behalf of Thailand, and by Sun Meijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), on behalf of China. It marks another major milestone in strengthening agricultural and economic ties between the two countries. The achievement reflects close coordination between Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and China’s customs authority in setting trade conditions, quality controls, and international-standard production requirements for livestock products.