Thailand and China sign agreement to open THB 1-billion bee product market

Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao is driving Thai agricultural products onto the global stage, signing the Thailand–China protocol to open the export market for bee products — a move expected to generate more than 1 billion baht per year in value and increase income for Thai beekeepers.
Thammanat, who also serves as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, visited the People’s Republic of China to attend the 9th ASEAN–China Ministerial and Director-General Meeting on SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary Cooperation) from November 11–14, 2025. During the visit, he signed a protocol on food safety, veterinary standards, and plant protection to allow the export of bee products from Thailand to China.
The agreement was signed by Thamanat on behalf of Thailand, and by Sun Meijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), on behalf of China. It marks another major milestone in strengthening agricultural and economic ties between the two countries. The achievement reflects close coordination between Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and China’s customs authority in setting trade conditions, quality controls, and international-standard production requirements for livestock products.
The newly signed protocol demonstrates China’s confidence in the quality and safety of Thailand’s livestock products. Previously, Thailand was only permitted to export honey to China. Under the new agreement, Thailand can now export additional products such as royal jelly and bee pollen, expanding market opportunities and increasing income for beekeepers nationwide.
In 2024, Thailand exported 7,311.88 tonnes of bee-related products worth 621.43 million baht, with exports to China totalling 542.43 tonnes worth 78.36 million baht. Following this protocol, Thailand expects to increase annual export value of bee products to 800 million–1 billion baht.
“This agreement is another important step in elevating Thai agricultural products to be more competitive internationally. It supports the government’s policy to strengthen farmers’ income and sustainably expand Thailand’s high-quality agricultural exports onto the global stage,” Thammanat said.