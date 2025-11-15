“Big Un” appointed as new peace talks head, holds special meeting with BRN group

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2025

“Big Un”, the newly appointed head of the peace talks committee, met with the BRN group in a special session. The meeting showed promising progress, and a technical committee meeting is scheduled for December 2025.

On November 15, 2025, sources reported that the Malaysian Facilitator’s Office and the National Security Council of Malaysia issued a press release confirming that the Thai government and the BRN group are moving forward with the peace talks process, as outlined below:

  1. High-level Thai delegation led by Gen Somsak Rungsita, the newly appointed head of the Peace Dialogue Panel for the southern border provinces, met with the BRN group in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss the ongoing peace talks for the southern border provinces of Thailand. The meeting was organised by Datuk Haji Mohd Rabin bin Basir, the Malaysian facilitator.

The meeting was constructive, and both sides expressed their intention to continue the peace talks officially, with the technical committee meeting scheduled for December 2025.

  1. The Malaysian government expressed its satisfaction that both parties share the common goal of making the public’s opinions central to the peace process, emphasising the importance of protecting innocent lives and addressing the issue of drug trafficking in the region.
  2. The Malaysian government reiterated its readiness to work with all relevant parties to ensure that future peace talks proceed smoothly, remain open to participation, and are effective.

Despite the change in the Thai government during the period without peace talks, the National Security Council (NSC) continued its coordination with the Malaysian facilitator and maintained communication channels with the insurgent groups. Upon the appointment of the new head of the Peace Dialogue Panel, the NSC arranged this meeting between the new talks leader and the BRN representatives.

