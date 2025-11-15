“Big Un” appointed as new peace talks head, holds special meeting with BRN group

On November 15, 2025, sources reported that the Malaysian Facilitator’s Office and the National Security Council of Malaysia issued a press release confirming that the Thai government and the BRN group are moving forward with the peace talks process, as outlined below:

High-level Thai delegation led by Gen Somsak Rungsita, the newly appointed head of the Peace Dialogue Panel for the southern border provinces, met with the BRN group in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss the ongoing peace talks for the southern border provinces of Thailand. The meeting was organised by Datuk Haji Mohd Rabin bin Basir, the Malaysian facilitator.

The meeting was constructive, and both sides expressed their intention to continue the peace talks officially, with the technical committee meeting scheduled for December 2025.