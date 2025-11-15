“Big Un” appointed as new peace talks head, holds special meeting with BRN group

On November 15, 2025, sources reported that the Malaysian Facilitator’s Office and the National Security Council of Malaysia issued a press release confirming that the Thai government and the BRN group are moving forward with the peace talks process, as outlined below:
The meeting was constructive, and both sides expressed their intention to continue the peace talks officially, with the technical committee meeting scheduled for December 2025.
Despite the change in the Thai government during the period without peace talks, the National Security Council (NSC) continued its coordination with the Malaysian facilitator and maintained communication channels with the insurgent groups. Upon the appointment of the new head of the Peace Dialogue Panel, the NSC arranged this meeting between the new talks leader and the BRN representatives.